SAFFORD — Chris Gibbs, former mayor of Safford and past president of the Safford Lions Club, professed his oath to serve as district governor for Lions District 21-B while attending the Lions International Convention in Milan, Italy, earlier this month.
The district for which Gibbs is responsible encompasses the southern and eastern portion of Arizona, has 39 clubs and a total of 1,190 members. Within the year, he will visit each club.
His first official visit was to the Safford Lions Club, where he is a member, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He noted that Safford Lions are actively involved in 26 separate service projects, including helping the community with scholarships, vision screening and providing gas cards for cancer patients who must travel out of town for their treatment.
He said, “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.”
Lions meet for lunch Wednesdays at noon at the Main Street Café in Downtown Safford. Visitors are welcome.
Carolyn Vessels is a member of Safford Lions Club.