THATCHER- New classes are available for students interested in pursuing a technological career.
The Gila Institute For Technology (GIFT) has announced that the school is now registering for the 2020-2012.
“This year we’re going to have an Intro to Coding class. This will be the first time we’re offering it,” said GIFT superintendent Troy Thygerson. “Also, we will have the popular programs such as welding, auto and anything that’s hands on such as sports medicine.”
Currently the GIFT school employs 16 instructors. If a student is interested in enrolling, the tuition and books are free of charge. Students who apply cannot have a high school diploma or certificate. Also, students as young as high school sophomores may enroll as long as they have a "C" grade average. At this point, there are 14 technology institutes across the state of Arizona.
“We’re also looking at the possibility of having medical coding and billing classes,” said Thygerson. “They can make a career out of it (their skills attained at GIFT) or they can work their way through college.”