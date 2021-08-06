Summer break is officially over for most of Graham and Greenlee county schools and Clay Emery is excited.
The superintendent of the Gila Institute for Technology saw some bipartisan support for career and technology education emerge from the latest legislative session in the form of funding and GIFT is starting up two new programs for students.
GIFT is a JTED or joint technical education district. Since 2000, the state, school districts and taxpayers have been splitting the cost of teaching students skills they can use straight out of high school to obtain jobs or study in college. Students throughout the Valley and Greenlee County can attend vocational education classes at Eastern Arizona College, their high school or at another high school if it’s not offered at their own. About 200 to 250 GIFT students take classes at EAC annually.
This year, students in the Gila Valley will get their own electrical program, Emery said.
Students interested in becoming electricians will be heading to EAC every morning at 7 a.m. for a two-hour course where they’ll earn college credits and learn about such things as fluke meters and electrical measurements, electrical relay control and ladder logic and how to read and interpret diagrams and symbols. They learn about National Electrical Code Standards, electrical fabrication, residential wiring and three-way switching, electrical power distribution, conduit bending, electrical motor control and troubleshooting.
The program was modeled after one created by the Morenci Unified School District, EAC and Freeport-McMoRan, Emery said. Students who participate become eligible to apply for Freeport-McMoRan apprenticeships, which can later lead to full-time employment with the company.
In addition, Emery said Capstone Mining in Globe/Miami has also expressed interest in possibly offering internships.
This year, GIFT students from Greenlee and Graham counties can also start earning college credits taking heating, ventilation, and air conditioning courses under EAC instructor George Rocha, who has been teaching such courses at the college for 11 years.
Emery has even more reason to be excited about the future of JTEDs. This year, legislators agreed to start funding CTE programs for ninth graders. The funding for freshmen dried up during the recession in 2008 and schools either had to drop their programs for the younger students or take on the cost themselves, Emery said.
The only hitch with the funding is that the JTEDs won’t receive the funding for the freshmen unless and until those kids reach their junior year in the program, he said.
Regardless, the legislators’ decision is “good for kids and good for the community,” Emery said.
He’s also pleased that individual regions will be able to determine what fields they’d like to offer courses in, as opposed to the state making that determination, he said.
Additional funding also came through that may allow GIFT to begin offering courses at EAC in the summer time, which would allow kids who participate in sports or extracurricular clubs to participate, Emery said. The funding could also open up summer internship opportunities for kids; it’s hard to complete a 200-hour internship during the school year, he added.
GIFT will have to carefully monitor the expansion, however, he said. The danger is expanding the program without attracting new students. The district could lose money if only the same set of students take summer courses.
It seems like politicians are becoming more and more divided and unwilling to make compromises and yet there was true bipartisan support for several CTE-related bills, Emery said.
“The Speaker of the House (Republican Rusty Bowers) actually used to work for EVIT, Eastern Arizona Institute for Technology. He’s a big advocate for CTE, obviously, but it’s refreshing to see both sides of the aisle in a Zoom meeting at the beginning of the legislative session all being huge supporters,” Emery said.