THATCHER — Four students from Gila Institute for Technology Program recently competed in the International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla., on June 18-23.
Courtney Davis placed first nationally in the home health aide category, Moriah Guy placed third nationally in nursing assistant and McKayla Wilson placed third nationally in physical therapy.
Rachelle Gutierrez competed in pharmacy.
These students were accompanied by HOSA adviser Marianne Taylor.
“We are so excited for these students winning, placing and competing nationally. They are all outstanding young ladies who will continue with their postsecondary education. All four were Arizona HOSA state winners in their perspective fields to qualify for nationals,” Taylor said.
To learn more about the GIFT program talk to a local high school counselor, check out the website www.gift-tech.org, or call 928-348-3393.