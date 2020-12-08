If you had to stay in a single room all year, what would you like for Christmas?
Greg St. Hilaire would like Gila Valley and Greenlee County residents to consider this question and then consider participating in his Gifts for Seniors program.
Hilaire, the shelter director for Caring Helping And Providing Ministries, decided last year to provide a merrier Christmas for residents living in assisted living facilities, nursing homes and local hospice care.
This year and last, Hilaire collected requests of every senior and placed cards on trees in multiple local businesses describing their request and gender. When someone is interested in purchasing a gift for a senior, they take the card off the tree, purchase the gift, and return the gift and card to the business to be picked up by Hilaire.
“Many of them are lonely,” Hilaire said. “After COVID is over, go and visit a senior, get to know them, it will do a lot for you.”
Last year when a senior received a gift, they often cried, gave him hugs, and showed amazing gratitude, Hilaire said. This year the gifts will be dropped off and delivered by facility staff.
Music is one of the most popular gifts the seniors request; they often ask for compact disc players and 60’s music of any genre, Hilaire said.
“One of the more unique gift requests I’ve received was when somebody asked for an 18-inch grab bar for their shower,” Hilaire said. “Another asked for a foam top for their mattress. She said, ‘My bed is uncomfortable, I need a mattress topper.’”
Some seniors ask for cell phones with minutes, so they can talk to their families, Hilaire said. Others ask for gift cards from local stores, so they can send family or friends to pick up items for them.
For him, one of the most rewarding aspects last year was having the opportunity to visit with the elders of the community, he said.
“They would tell you some of the most amazing stories. One individual I met was actually on the Nevada when Pearl Harbor was bombed. When you talk to somebody who was there, you can visualize what they saw so clearly,” he said.
Because of COVID-19 many elderly individuals living in senior living facilities have to stay in their rooms for months with very little company, Hilaire said.