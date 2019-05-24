SAFFORD - A Wednesday, May 22, awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., honored some of the Bureau of Land Management’s most dedicated volunteers - and the winners included a Gila Valley couple with 13 years of service in the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area (NCA).
Walt and Kathy Horsfall were among the 10 volunteers who received a BLM “Making a Difference” Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual ceremony. The Horsfalls have put in over 20,000 hours of volunteer service, and were nominated for the award by the BLM Safford Field Office.
“For 13 years, Walt and Kathy Horsfall have been excellent stewards of the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area, helping the BLM Arizona to provide public access to a myriad of recreational activities while sustaining the area for the benefit of current and future generations,” said BLM Gila District Public Affairs Officer June Lowery.
Their service includes maintaining such facilities as a wildlife viewing area, river rafting launch and take out area, campground and picnic areas; enlightening Gila Box visitors on the area’s natural, recreational and historic resources (during peak season, according to Lowery, the area draws up to 100 visitors daily); and annually supervising conservation youth crews.
The Horsfalls have also collected data on hundreds of miles of roads in and around the Gila Box Riparian NCA, monitored the area for signs of vehicle intrusion and worked to install new signage throughout the Gila Box.