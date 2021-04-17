Members of the Eastern Arizona College family, led by mascot Gila Hank, gave the Lady Monster basketball team a supportive send-off today as they left for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Championship Tournament in Lubbock. The team will face the Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds in the opening round at Rip Griffin Center on Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. A live broadcast is available at www.alphamediaplayer.com/kwixam<http://www.alphamediaplayer.com/kwixam>.
EAC’s Lady Monsters won the NJCAA Region 1 Championship with its 56-47 win over Arizona Western College. With a conference record of 16-2, the team is ranked 19th in the nation. The Lady Monsters began the season with a 61–51 win over Arizona Western College on Feb. 5; they only lost two conference games to finish the season at the top of the standings.