EAC beat Arizona Western, 56-47, to win the Region I Championship. The win also sends the Gila Monsters to Lubbock, Texas for the NJCAA National Tournament to be played April 19 -24. Check back tomorrow for game details and pictures.
Gila Monsters heading to National Tourney
Eastern Arizona Courier
