Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Susan Wood and dozens of other fans gathered Thursday to celebrate the success the Gila Monsters' tennis and basketball teams had on the national stage this year.
The Gila Monsters' tennis team finished the regular season undefeated (6-0) and was crowned ACCAC Champions and the women's basketball team made it as far as the second round of the NJCAA tournament before being defeated 71-68 by Chipola College.
Students athletes from Thatcher and Safford High, EAC baseball, softball and volleyball players, EAC cheerleaders and various other students gathered inside Guitteau Gym. The marching band played and lunch was served.
When Haynie addressed the crowd, he said it was the first pep rally he had attended since he was a student at Thatcher High School in the mid-80s, which prompted a big round of applause.