As of Thursday afternoon, a half-mile brush fire that started in the Gila River bed Wednesday had been beaten down to smoldering stumps and remnants of trees.
Thatcher fire crews were summoned to an area near Porter Lane and the river bed around noon Wednesday when a trash fire got out of control, said Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne. A local landowner had been burning scrap wood, plywood and cardboard despite being told by police the day prior not to.
Crews spent nine hours fighting the fire Wednesday and continue to monitor it.
Payne estimated the fire will smolder for a week before it is completely out, but didn't rule out the possibility of the wind kicking up the flames again.
The fire remains under investigation and a report is expected within two or three days, sheriff's officials said.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said there is a slew of possible charges an individual may face after starting a brush fire. The damage wrought is often taken into consideration when determining what, if any, charges are filed, he said.
“They (individuals who started the fire) could possibly look at reckless burning, which is a misdemeanor, or they could look at criminal damage and that can be either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the amount of damage and what they can equate to damage versus wildlife,” said McCormies.
It's unclear if restitution will be sought if charges are filed, Payne said.