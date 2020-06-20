A fire that began Friday night in the Gila River bed between Eden and Pima is about 90 percent contained.
Electrical poles leading to farmers' water pumps were the only casualties of the fire, said Pima Fire Department Chief Scott Howell.
The exact size of the fire, which was reported around 3 p.m. Friday, is unknown, but the fire chief said he believes it was caused by a human.
Two homes were evacuated as a precaution Friday afternoon.
Pima firefighters are working to put out some hot spots, Howell said.