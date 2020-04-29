A fire that started in the Gila River bed around noon Wednesday is keeping Thatcher firefighters busy and officials concerned about the Thatcher Bridge.
According to authorities, the fire started around noon east of Porter Lane. At one point the fire threatened the Thatcher Bridge on Reay Lane, which has been closed.
Graham County Sheriff P.J. Allred said the wind could turn the fire toward the Thatcher Bridge again at any time. He did not know how many acres the fire has burned so far.
It's unknown what started the blaze and Allred said he will not know the details until his deputies have concluded their investigations.
“There are no structures in danger besides the bridge,” said Allred.
Allred estimated the fire will continue to burn for some time.