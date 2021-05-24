A brush fire that began in Thatcher Friday afternoon and spread into the Gila River bed was approaching 300 acres Monday afternoon, but a U.S. BLM spokeswoman said firefighters have gotten a handle on it.
Although up to 40 firefighters from the BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Thatcher Fire Department worked on the Butler Fire at its height, only eight BLM firefighters were assigned to the fire Monday, said June Lowrey, BLM Gila District public affairs specialist.
They were working to clean up and put out the inner hot spots of the fire, she said Monday afternoon. She anticipates the fire will be completely out by June 1.
“That fire is starting to wind down,” Lowery said. “There is very little internal heat in the fire.”
Officials don’t know what caused the fire, which began around 2:30 p.m Friday near Watson and Safford Bryce roads. Firefighters were forced to close the Thatcher Bridge for about three hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. Friday due to low visibility and because so many civilians were on the scene it was feared firefighters would get hit by vehicles, said Mike Payne, Thatcher Fire Chief.
No structures were endangered by the fire, Payne said.