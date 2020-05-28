The Pima Fire Department was kept busy Wednesday when a tractor accidentally knocked down an electrical pole, sparking another brush fire in the Gila River bed.
No one was injured in the tractor accident or while fighting the fire, which started around 2:30 p.m. and was contained by 8:30 p.m.
Pima Fire Department Chief Scott Howell said the fire came within one quarter of a mile of the Pima bridge. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze by creating fire breaks and doing some underbrush clearing.