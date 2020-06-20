A fire that started in the Gila River bed between Pima and Eden on Friday flared up once again on Saturday and split into two fires threatening the Pima Bridge.
On Friday night the fire had been reported as 90% contained. However, Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the fire found new fuel in the river bed. The fire moved to the south and east. The Graham County Sheriff Department closed the Pima Bridge at 5:30 pm as the wind pushed the fire toward it.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis said at 6 p.m. the fire had gone into a previously-burned area and slowed.
Pima Fire Department Chief Scott Howell said the fire was human caused on Friday, but wasn't sure how it started.