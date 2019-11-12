SAFFORD — Monday morning, Nov. 11, saw perfect weather for a parade and ceremony, and citizens lined Main Street for the opportunity to salute Gila Valley veterans.
Looking out over the podium in front of the courthouse, speakers at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony could see not only flags decking the City Hall lawn, but also an impressive and enthusiastic crowd of veterans and their families.
They were seeing those flags, which made up the inaugural Safford Field of Honor in salute of local veterans, for the first time. And there were no empty seats in 8th Avenue, where chairs were set up for the guests.
The ceremony got underway with the flag raising, a rifle squad salute and an opening prayer, after which the Gila Valley Honor Guard presented the colors. Wreaths were placed on the veterans’ monuments by members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliaries. Patriotic music was provided by Sapphire Sound, who performed the national anthem and service branch songs, and the Eastern Arizona College Marching Band. The ceremony also offered information booths and fun activities for children.
American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32 Commander Steve Oller recounted the history of Veterans Day, originally observed as Armistice Day to mark “the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month” that ended World War I.
One veteran who stepped up to the podium was Joe Sorrelman, last surviving member of the “Morenci Nine” Marines. “I’m humbled and thankful to be here,” Sorrelman said. “But this is not for me; it’s to keep the memory alive of the eight Marines that died.”
“We tend to sometimes forget that all of us who served raised our hands and volunteered our hearts to the cause of the nation,” said former Safford mayorAir Force veteran Chris Gibbs, a 23-year Air Force veteran. Gibbs recalled meeting six WWII Danish freedom fighters at the Utah Beach Cemetery on the 40th anniversary of D-Day.
“At that time, I understood almost immediately the reason I had joined the military. These gentlemen were willing to give everything to protect their nation and our world. I understood also that we in America can’t protect ourselves if we don’t put our power forward and protect others. So we as veterans all raised our hands; we all said we would do it. It’s the greatest honor there is, and I am so pleased and proud to be part of this group - this brotherhood of arms.”
New VFW Post 10385 Commander Ray Baber, who succeeded the late William Inman in that post, briefly addressed the crowd. Kat Sticklin, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32, noted that November 10 marked the Auxiliary’s 100th anniversary, which the organization will be celebrating through August 2020.
“We have to thank all the veterans that came before us, the veterans that are with us today and the veterans that are serving, keeping our country safe,” said Safford Vice Mayor Richard Ortega, a Marine Corps and Vietnam veteran and member of the Gila Valley Honor Guard. “Those are some things we just kind of forget about.”
Prior to the ceremony, the 2019 Gila Valley Veterans Day parade, hosted by Graham & Greenlee Serving Veterans, proceeded west down Main Street from Washington Federal Bank to the Graham County Courthouse, where the Veterans Day ceremony was held at 11 a.m.
Participants included American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32, the Gila Valley Honor Guard, the Arizona National Guard, local U.S. Navy veterans and many more. Along the parade route, the Safford Fire Department employed its new ladder truck to hoist an American flag over Main Street.