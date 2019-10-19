SAFFORD — The Gila Valley Arts Council has announced the beginning of this year’s performing arts season will start Nov. 21 with a performance by Harpfusion.
Harpfusion is a harp ensemble from the University of Arizona, under the direction of Michelle Gott. Harpfusion is one of the most creative and exciting ensembles on the current concert scene because of its unique fusion of many different styles and cultures, including classical, jazz, new age and folk.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Akropolis Reed Quintet will perform. Akropolis is an alumnus of APAP’s prestigious Young Performer’s Career Advancement Program and has recorded 17 original reed quintet works.
On Feb. 12, 2020, the famous iconic group, The Four Freshmen will be in the Gila Valley. In 1948, four young men — brothers Don and Ross Barbour, their cousin Bob Flanigan and friend Hal Kratzsch — created a sound that forever changed the way vocal jazz harmony was heard and performed. Since the founding in the late 1940’s, there have been more than 25 different members of the Four Freshmen, but the same vocal harmony style that started on the campus of Butler University still continues today.
The final artist will perform this season is the Carpe Diem String Quartet on March 4, 2020. Carpe Diem defies easy classification with programming that includes classical, gypsy, tango, folk, pop, rock, and jazz-inspired music.
Individual ticket prices to the evening public performances range in price from $10-$15 for adults. Children and Students can attend any of our shows for only $5. The children/student tickets can only be purchased at Richard’s Music, Pollock’s Western Outfitters, or at the door.
Gila Valley Arts Council was founded in1985 with the mission to promote, support and sponsor performing arts in southeastern Arizona through the School Residency Program and public performance. The focus is to bring in professional artists ranging from classical musicians, world music, theater, ballet and modern dance from the United States and around the world.
Gila Valley Arts Council is supported by Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley, United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Western States Arts Federation, Arizona Commission on the Arts and Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.