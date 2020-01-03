SAFFORD — Fans of the arts can expect a musical adventure when Akropolis Reed Quintet performs.
The Gila Valley Arts Council presents Akropolis Reed Quintet on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m., at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
Founded in 2009 at the University of Michigan, Akropolis Reed Quintet has won seven national chamber music prizes since 2011, including the 2014 Fischoff Gold Medal and the 2015 Fischoff Educator Award. Akropolis Reed Quintet is an alumnus of APAP’s prestigious Young Performer’s Career Advancement Program and has received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (Art Works), the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, CultureSource, Quicken Loans, and Chamber Music America, as well as operating support from the Aaron Copland for Music and the Amphion Foundation.
With three studio albums, including its March, 2017 release of “The Space Between Us,” Akropolis Reed Quintet has recorded 17 original reed quintet works.
Establishing Akropolis WORKS in 2016, Akropolis’ members teach an annual seven-week mini-course at the University of Michigan as well as a semester-long course at Michigan State University titled, “The Self-Managed Music Career,” and have delivered WORKS lectures to college-level musicians around the United States on marketing, financial planning, brand identity and more. Equally committed to students K-12, Akropolis toured Illinois and Indiana on the Fischoff Educators Tour in 2015, collaborating with local school reading programs to musically re-enact a children’s book — “The Best Story” by Eileen Spinelli. In 2013 Akropolis conducted its “Fall Education Tour,” funded by more than $5,000 raised by a Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign. The tour visited 10 schools in Michigan serving underprivileged youth or under-funded arts programs.
Akropolis remains its founding members: Tim Gocklin (oboe), Kari Landry (clarinet), Matt Landry (saxophone), Andrew Koeppe (bass clarinet), and Ryan Reynolds (bassoon).
Tickets are currently on sale at Richards Music, 928-428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adult ticket prices this year are only $10 or $15 and are all reserved seating. Special pricing for children and students is $5.
The GVAC Fine Arts concert series is member supported, and memberships start from as little as $25. All funds raised are used to bring artists to the Gila Valley who not only perform a concert, but also spend an extra day or two working with local schoolchildren via music workshops and school performances.
This school residency and public performance project was made possible by funding received from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, The Western States Arts Federation and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Freeport-McMoRan and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley.
Those interested in volunteering to help escort artists to the classrooms as well as serving on the Gila Valley Arts Council’s advisory board of directors should contact President Tom Green at 928-428-0081.