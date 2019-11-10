SAFFORD — A Gila Valley favorite is returning to the area, thanks to the local arts council.
The Gila Valley Arts Council will present Harpfusion on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., at the David M. Player Center for the Arts.
This will be Harpfusion’s third performance in Gila Valley Arts Council’s performing arts series over the past 25 years and is one of the most requested artists to be invited back to the Gila Valley for a repeat performance.
Founded by Dr. Carrol McLaughlin in 1978, HarpFusion has become one of the most creative and exciting ensembles on the international concert scene for its fusion of many different styles and cultures.
HarpFusion is well-renowned for performing arrangements and original compositions by group members, who are all students of the University of Arizona. Ensemble repertoire includes classical, jazz, new age and folk music, as well as collaborations with FluteFinity and interdisciplinary projects, all under the direction of Michelle Gott.
Gott is the winner of the 2009 Juilliard Concerto Competition, Juilliard’s Peter Mennin Prize for Outstanding Leadership and Achievement in the Arts as well as the Richard F. French grant for her doctoral document research on the music of Canadian composer R. Murray Schafer.
Tickets are currently on sale at Richards Music, by calling 928-428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adult ticket prices this year are only $10 or $15, $5 for children and students, and are all seats are reserved.
The GVAC Fine Arts concert series is member supported, and memberships start from as little as $25. All funds raised are used to bring artists to the Gila Valley who not only perform a concert, but also spend an extra day or two working with local schoolchildren via music workshops and school performances.
This school residency and public performance project was made possible by funding received from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, The Western States Arts Federation and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Freeport-McMoRan and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley.
Those interested in volunteering to help escort artists to the classrooms as well as serving on the Gila Valley Arts Council’s advisory board of directors should contact President Tom Green at 928-428-0081.