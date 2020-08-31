Thanks to a $700,000 grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Graham County communities will soon have a plan in place to address potential flooding.
Pima, Thatcher, Safford and the county all have areas that are flood prone.
Several Thatcher residences were flooded in 2018 when a First Avenue irrigation canal broke during a massive rain storm. One woman was trapped inside her home in Quail Ridge when flood waters pressed her doors shut and first responders had to come to her rescue.
The Town of Pima spends nearly $40,000 every year to remove loads of silt from canals — the result of the 2017 Frye Fire on Mount Graham. The fire destroyed the foliage that would normally keep it from running down the mountain when it rains.
The silt and sand builds up in the canals and the Town of Pima empties it by the semi load, but it continues to build up, which can result in water overflowing the banks, said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis.
“We’ve been having to maintain it and we’re basically spinning our wheels. We’ll have 50 to 60 semi loads of sand removed, and in one rain storm it’s all back,” Lewis said.
In Thatcher, irrigation canals sometimes break because they weren’t built to deal with excess water that accumulates during heavy rains, said Michael Bryce, Graham County engineer.
Graham County, the City of Safford and the towns of Pima and Thatcher worked together on the grant application and it was awarded in early August.
“This is a multi-phase and multi-year project, this first phase is an assessment that will lead to specific designs of areas that will then lead to the actual construction of drainage and flood control facilities,” said Graham County Manager Dustin Welker.
All of the areas waterways and flood plains will be assessed. Once completed, those involved with the Gila Valley Flood Protection and Watershed Improvement Project will apply for additional grant funding for actual construction projects based on the assessment.
“The great thing about this project is all four communities, Graham County, Safford, Thatcher and Pima, are working together and taking a county-wide approach to the solution. Each of our organizations has very talented and knowledgeable engineers and they will be taking the lead on this project,” Welker said.
County officials were thrilled to get the grant.
“Now we have the funds to look closer at the issue,” Bryce said. “It could end up being multiple projects. The main importance is that our citizens’ property is better protected from possible flooding damage.”
Bryce estimated the assessment will take up to 18 months to complete.
Lewis said he hopes a dam near Pima will end up on the list of needed improvements, but nobody knows what a new waterways and flood mitigation plan will look like.
However, one thing is clear, if the Town of Pima has fewer flood plains, property values will increase, he said.
City of Safford Public Works Director Lance Henrie said hopes to see a gate on the Highline Canal. Such a gate would send heavy rain water directly into the Gila River bed instead of overflowing farming canals and flooding homes.
“This is going to be a nice study of the overall valley, pinpointing potential projects that can help us out for the whole valley,” Henrie said. “I think it’s a great project and it will be a good project to base their future capital projects off of and possibly be funded by the NRCS.”
As for Thatcher, there are flood plains near Dailey Estates, but the town has other issues as well, said Town Manager Heath Brown.
“One of our biggest problems is a lot of the street water and flood water makes its way into the canals and then they get full and in big storms they overflow and go right into houses and businesses,” said Brown. “Eventually we want to come up for outlets for the canals so we can get water to drain out of the canals straight down to the river to stop those canals from overflowing.”
Thatcher has also eyed adding town-owned retention basins.
The water run-off from Mount Graham causes sand and silt to build up in Thatcher’s dam. Several years ago another grant allowed the town to dredge the dam, but the continuous flow of sand and silt from the mountain continues, Brown said.
“I love that we’re doing this collectively as a county,” said Brown. “I think it’s a great collective project.”