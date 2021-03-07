When Frank Adams takes the stage during Gila Valley Idol, he’s not only reliving the night he once opened for legendary blues musician B.B. King, he’s hoping to encourage young musicians to chase their dreams.
“I want to encourage them to discover their voice. There are some good voices in there, they can go a long way,” Adams said. “I’m trying to be an example to them and give them a little hope along with telling them to keep at it.”
Adams, 65, spent years traveling with a R&B band and recorded seven different albums. Prior to moving to Pima from Illinois three years ago, he’d play at churches and other venues to help him pay the bills.
Since the Gila Valley is on the quieter side, he’s grateful for the Idol competition, even though this year it’s mostly online. In fact, he’s excited the event can now be shared over the Internet. He hopes to earn first place this year and compete in the Battle of the Bands as well.
“I treat it like it’s a full house even if the audience isn’t there. You do your best. There’s always someone you can touch with your gift,” he said.
Adams, who works at a Pima gas station, has been in many competitions during his time as a professional singer.
“My singing has taken me a lot of places. I’ve been on the radio and television,” he said. “I’m trying to be an example to the contestants.”
Practice makes perfect and the Idol competition is a great place for artists to express their skills and talents, he said.
For the upcoming final competition, Adams will sing ‘Here and now’ by Luthor Vandross.
This year’s Gila Valley Idol preliminary contests began in February and because of COVID-19, contestants are being recorded and streamed online instead of performing in front of live audiences. The Top 10 finalists for the 2020 competition, of which Adams is one, automatically get the chance to compete in the final at the David M. Player for the Arts in Safford on March 24 with limited audience seating available.
Each contestant is singing 90 seconds of a song a cappella in their preliminaries. The judges have been selecting two finalists from each of the preliminary competitions to compete in the final. The judges have also been selecting two to five contestant at each preliminary to compete in a callback night competition. The call back competition is on Wednesday. Those winners will also compete at the final.
The winner will take home $1,500 and the second place contestant will receive $500.
Reed Richins, Double R Communications owner and creator of the Gila Valley Idol, said the competition, which was inspired by American Idol, has grown and changed since it began in 2006.
“Seriously, I said, ‘We can do that. Let’s just do it, see what happens.’ Then we had kids coming out of the woodwork who were super talented,” Richins said. “The first time we did it we were praying somebody would show up. The very first one ever was at Chalos, and we were hoping somebody would show up and it was packed. It was a blast.”
Locals from Graham and Greenlee counties participate in this event, Richins said. The Idol competition is for locals to have a place to sing and have fun, he said.
“It makes me happy to perform in front of people and have them hear me sing,” said Idol contestant Rachel Clark Flat, 19.
‘Don’t Stop Believing’
Flat’s chosen genre is rock, and she intends to sing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” at this year’s final.
Although this year’s final will be taking place in front of a limited audience, that’s not going to take the wind from her performing sails; she’s just glad to sing to an audience and to be with other performers, the future preschool teacher said.
“I do Idol for the participation,” Flat said. “I can’t wait to sing with everybody in the finals this year.”
Like Flat, Kienna VanShaar, 19, from Graham County, wanted to gain some experience performing. However, she likes the fact that the audience has been smaller due to social distancing.
“I’ve always wanted to be in it,” she said. “The audience makes you more nervous and so much harder. But the audience makes you put more into your singing. I prefer to perform without the audience because it helps alleviate the pressure a little bit.”
VanShaar has been watching Idol since it began, and her older brother participated before she did. She has always wanted to compete, she said. Although she loves music, she intends to go into a mathematical field once she graduates from college.
A 2008 Idol champ and regular competition judge Adam Crohn said there aren’t many outlets for singing talent in the Gila Valley and he’s happy he can offer encouragement to the participants.
“It’s rewarding seeing all of the up-and-coming talent in the community,” he said. “I do it year after year just to see the talent.”
Even though the competition is different this year, Crohn said the enthusiasm is the same.
“The kids are so excited to be there. They’re excited to showcase their talent even though there isn’t anybody in the audience watching,” he said.
When the community can return to normal, and the social distancing guidelines are lifted, Richins said he will bring the competition back to its regular format.
“There’s nothing like live. There’s nothing like the energy that comes out of the crowd, nothing like the energy level of the contestants because of singing in front of the crowd, there’s nothing like it,” he said. “There’s nothing like the banter between the judges, host, contestants, and crowd. We’re trying to duplicate that now, and it’s just not the same.”
Crohn and his fellow judges, Theresa Campbell and Darryn Kamae, also former Gila Valley Idol winners, were careful to give useful yet encouraging critiques on Wednesday night during a preliminary round.