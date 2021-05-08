A traffic stop Saturday on East U.S. Highway 70 led to the discovery of 14 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a New Mexico man.
According to a Safford Police Department news release, an officer stopped a car as its driver was leaving a local motel parking lot and saw an "illegal item" in plain view during the stop.
The driver of the car, which was registered in Wisconsin, was arrested and the methamphetamine was discovered during a subsequent search of the car and motel room.
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said in the news release Thatcher and Safford officers and Graham County deputies performed "outstanding" police work during the event.
The suspect's name and pending charges have not been released.