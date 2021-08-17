One of two Gila Valley men accused of submitting fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program applications was sentenced to eight months in prison Friday in U.S. District Court and ordered to pay $638,000 in restitution, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Esther J. Winne.
Once released from prison, Samuel Fiedler will be supervised for 24 months.
According to court records, Austin VanScoyk, Jonathan VanScoyk and Fiedler submitted fraudulent PPP applications for four entities under the group's control: Bright Edge, Yellow Turtle, Aston Homes and Grand American Homes. The trio claimed that even though Grand American was dormant at the time, the four businesses combined had 36-171 employees and hundreds of thousands of dollars in monthly payroll and neither was true.
On April 26, 2020, Bright Edge was given a loan of $638,300 and four days later Grand American Homes was given a loan of $594,830.
According to court documents, after receiving the loans the VanScoyks "took various steps to conceal the conspiracy, including attempting to convince non-employees to purport to be employed by Bright Edge or Grand American Homes."
Fiedler helped compile the fraudulent loan applications, according to court documents.
The FBI was seen raiding Aston Homes on Sept. 11, 2020, in Safford and Austin VanScoyk declined to comment when reached at his home at that time.
Austin VanScoyk and Fiedler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Dec. 3, 2020, the same day the criminal complaint was filed against them in federal court. Jonathan VanScoyk was identified as a co-conspirator in the complaint as was Austin VanScoyk’s “spouse”, but neither were charged.
VanScoyk is scheduled to be sentenced Oct.12. He's facing a fine of up to $250,000 and up to five years in prison. He could also be placed on three years’ supervised release and ordered to pay restitution.
Fiedler was facing the same sentence. According to court documents, the U.S. Attorney's Office asked that he be incarcerated for at least some period of time to send the message that such behavior is unacceptable.
"Defendant's criminal actions caused substantial damage during a time of national emergency. A custodial sentence will deter future criminal acts and protect the public," prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
According to court documents, the restitution amount must be split between VanScoyk and Feidler, but if one of them does not pay for whatever reason, the other will have to pay all of it.
According to LinkedIn, Fiedler worked as an adjunct professor at Eastern Arizona College from June 2018 to March 2020.