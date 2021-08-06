It was 11:30 p.m. and they were at their wits' end. Their 13-year-old daughter was verbally abusing them and becoming violent because of a disagreement over ice cream. Unsure what to do, they locked themselves in their bedroom and called 911.
Every day, law enforcement officers in the Gila Valley get calls from parents about their children. More often than not, the children aren't committing any crimes, but they're being disrespectful, refusing to go to school, leaving home without permission or not coming home at all.
Although actual crimes will always take precedence, local law enforcement officials said they will never discourage parents from calling in these circumstances.
"We try to have an attitude with our citizens of 'Whatever we can do to help.' If we have time and resources available to help someone we definitely want to do that," said Thatcher Police Chief Shaffen Woods.
Pima Police Chief Diane Cauthen said she'd rather respond to 100 calls from parents rather than one call where the situation has built up and gotten out of hand.
"If a citizen calls, we're going to go. Plain and simple. With kids it could be everything from 'I don't want to go to school' to 'They won't clean their room.' If a parent calls, that call is very important to them, so it has to be very important to us," Cauthen said. "There is no call that isn't important. That's the best way to put it."
Woods agreed.
"I'd rather go to these types of calls when they're small and provide some education to them versus calls where things have gotten out of hand and it's becomes violent and someone has gotten hurt," he said.
There are times when parents can talk to their child repeatedly about the same topic, but it's only when another adult gives them the same message that it sometimes sinks in, Cauthen said.
The vast majority of kids are receptive to what officers tell them, she said.
"When you explain, 'This is why your parents are doing this, they have an obligation to society to let you know the boundaries of what's right and what's wrong. They're not saying this because they want to. This is actually the law,' they're like 'Oh. OK,'" Cauthen said.
The message is often the same for kids and parents, she said.
"We all have to be good citizens and parents are responsible for raising children to be good citizens, successful citizens," Cauthen said. "There have been times when I've driven kids to school. 'You're going to go.'"
Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said when kids have actually broken the law, they are referred to Graham County Juvenile Probation. More often than not, however, they are not taken into custody because the county doesn't have a juvenile detention center anymore. In rare instances, when a child needs to be incarcerated, they're taken to a facility in Pinal County.
According to Graham County probation, the Pinal County facility typically has one Graham County child at any given time and there are usually 65-75 kids on standard or juvenile intensive probation.
Just like with any other call for service, "juvenile problem" calls vary from case to case, the chiefs said.
With so many more working and divorced families, parents are dealing with a lot of additional stress, from both a financial and time perspective, Woods said.
"There's also mental illness. There's substance abuse. There's all kind of social problems involved in people's lives that all culminate with the police being involved," Woods said. "My experience is that most of the times in these types of situations there have been issues long before the police ever got involved."
Woods remembers going to a home years ago after a mom called 911 because her 6 foot tall, 200 pound diabetic child was having blood sugar issues and she couldn't convince him to take his insulin. In another incident, he had to arrest an 8-year-old boy who had held his little sister's feet to the pavement in the middle of summer, severely burning her feet.
"Sometimes it's not a police matter, sometimes it's a parent matter, but those are the perks of living in a small town," Woods said. "Sometimes you get services you would not get living in a big city."
Sometimes it's not only the children who need to be educated, but the parents as well.
Plenty of parents don't know what the law allows them to do, Woods said. Some don't discipline their children for fear someone will report them to the Arizona Department of Child Services and other times they won't discipline their child because they don't want to give a non-custodial parent ammunition, he said.
"Arizona law allows a parent to use a reasonable amount of physical force if necessary for discipline. I'm not saying the parents should be allowed to beat their kids, but I'm just saying we're usually on the parents' side when it comes to disciplining children," Woods said. "Sometimes we just have to say 'You're the parents, you're in charge and you need to take charge.'"
Cauthen finds herself giving parents dealing with stubborn kids the same advice time and again.
"Don't give in. I understand it's very hard, but don't give in. That includes when they're crying, yelling. Don't give in. Just don't give in. That's the biggest thing. Your kid are worth it. Don't give in," Cauthen said.
On rare occasions, children actually call to complain about their parents, the chiefs said.
For example, a 16-year-old girl in Pima recently called to say her parents were "verbally and mentally abusing her."
Whatever the circumstances, officers often provide families with a list local resources, from churches and counselors to various crisis lines and Mt. Graham Safe House.
Cauthen, Woods and Orr have the same pet peeve when it comes to dealing with family issues.
"We don't like it when the parents are trying to use the police as leverage over the kids," Woods said. "When we're in the grocery store sometimes we hear 'This cop's going to take you to jail if you don't listen to me' and that doesn't help us with our relationship building. That tends to be a common tactic parents use, but the reality is we're not going to take their kids to jail because they don't want to go to school. That's a disciplinary issue."
Officers don't want to be seen as the "bad guy," Woods said.
"We want them to feel comfortable calling the police at any time," Orr agreed. "Why would parents try to turn their children against police?"
Cauthen said she is constantly telling parents not to use her officers to correct behavior.
"They use us to try to scare their kids and I don't like that," Cauthen said. "We'll always be there to help you with them, but don't start out using us at a young age to scare them."