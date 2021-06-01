An 80-year-old Gila Valley man died Saturday after falling into Dankworth Pond around 8 a.m.
It's believed the man may have had a medical issue that caused him to pass out and fall into the water, said Michelle Thompson, chief of communications for Arizona State Parks and Trails.
Nearby people pulled the man from the water, but paramedics were unable to revive him, Thompson said.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the Office of the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but he was known to have heart issues.