Living in a rural community has plenty of advantages, but it also means accepting the fact volunteer fire departments will never be able to get to your home as fast as a professional department.
According to local fire chiefs, it can take their firefighters anywhere from two to 15 minutes to get to fires in the Gila Valley.
Safford Fire Chief Clark Bingman said professional fire departments will have roughly five firefighters at their departments every day and every night, which improves response times. However, they obviously come at a high cost.
The 2020 budget for the Safford Fire Department is $778,161. A professional firefighter is paid roughly $40,000 to $50,000 a year, Bingham said.
“What do people want to pay for? You can go from a budget of $778,000 to well over three million,” said Bingham.
The location of the volunteer’s employment or home in relation to the fire station and the emergency can have a drastic impact on response times. Because firefighters don’t want to expose themselves and their families to deadly carcinogens, they keep their gear at the station, so must change there before jumping in their engines and heading out on calls. Also, local department chiefs say it is better to meet at the station in order to have enough volunteers to take the fire equipment to the locations they need to go.
Pima’s firefighters typically take eight minutes to arrive on scene, said Pima Fire Department Chief Scott Howell.
Many of Howell’s firefighters work in Safford or Thatcher and if there is a fire call in Pima during the day, his volunteers have to rush from their employment to the firehouse in Pima.
“Having people available and closer to the station can make an impact,” Howell said. “I have a guy that works in Solomon and several plumbers so you never know where they are and people who work for the co-op. It all depends on the day and who is in town.”
Right now, Howell said he has two volunteer positions open.
Thatcher Fire Department Chief Mike Payne said his department’s response time is anywhere from two to 12 minutes.
It can take up to five minutes to get the volunteers in the fire engines and then out the door, Payne said.
If the fire is located centrally in town, it can take two minutes to get to the location. However, if the fire is in Daley Estates, it can take the fire engines up to six to seven minutes to reach the location, making the overall response roughly 11 or 12 minutes.
Like Howell, Payne said he wished he had more volunteers in the Thatcher Fire Department who work closer to the Thatcher fire station. During the day, having firefighters working closer to the station would improve fire response times, Payne said.
It also depends on the time of day and if there are cars who refuse to pull out of the way so the fire engines can pass.
“One time there was a fire in Central and a car wouldn’t pull over. He was blocked on one side by a semi truck, and we used up all of the air in the air horn trying to get him to move over. We blew the horn until the compressor couldn’t keep up and it just made this wheezing sound,” Payne said.
The location of the Thatcher fire station can be a challenge as well, Payne said. If school is getting out, there may be congestion in the street. Also nearby businesses can also contribute to street congestion. Payne also pointed out that volunteers may drive up to 10 miles an hour over the speed limit to get to the firehouse. However, if a volunteer causes an accident, that volunteer is responsible for the damage, he said.
The department is fully staffed with volunteers at this time, Payne said.
Safford’s response time can be three to 15 minutes, Bingham said. A brush fire in the Safford Fire District can mean a longer response time because of the distance from the fire department to the outer areas of the county.
“If it takes you 15 minutes to get into town it’s going to take us 13 minutes to get out to you,” Bingham said.
Safford is at somewhat of an advantage because all of the volunteers have to live within three miles of the firehouse, Bingham said.
Bingham said he knows volunteers practice and work hard to protect their communities.
“I know the guys take great pride in responding and protecting this community. They really do want to help people and that’s what we’re here for,” said Bingham.