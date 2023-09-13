230916-news-home

230916-news-home

After six years of effort by the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, the Gila Valley Samaritan Home in Safford is now open.

The Gila Valley Samaritan Home provides day-use amenities — including showers, laundry facilities, microwaves and access to a post office box — for individuals facing homelessness. The day center, located at 114 W. Fifth St. in Safford, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, drawing a large crowd.

230916-news-home

Sue Ciancimino, director of the Gila Valley Samaritan Home, encouraged local residents to consider donating time as volunteers at the day center, which provides services to individuals facing homelessness.
washers and dryers

Among the amenities available at the Gila Valley Samaritan Home are washers and dryers for individuals facing homelessness. 
230916-news-home

Minister Sherry Brady cooks hotdogs in the outdoor ramada area during the Gila Valley Samaritan House grand opening event on Tuesday. 

Reach Brooke Curley at brooke@eacourier.com.

Tags

Load comments