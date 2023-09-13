Sue Ciancimino, director of the Gila Valley Samaritan Home, encouraged local residents to consider donating time as volunteers at the day center, which provides services to individuals facing homelessness.
After six years of effort by the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, the Gila Valley Samaritan Home in Safford is now open.
The Gila Valley Samaritan Home provides day-use amenities — including showers, laundry facilities, microwaves and access to a post office box — for individuals facing homelessness. The day center, located at 114 W. Fifth St. in Safford, held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, drawing a large crowd.
Sue Ciancimino, the center's director, thanked the community for its support through the journey leading up to the opening.
"We are grateful," she said. "I literally broke down in tears today because our community is so amazing, and this wouldn't have happened if our community wasn't so amazing. The county pitched in, the city of Safford pitched in, Pima and Thatcher — all did."
Ciancimino also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to such an important mission within the Gila Valley through the center.
"What I'm hearing from everyone is that this is something that we've needed for a very long time, and so I'm very happy to be a part of it," she said. "My thoughts on the first day are trying to get an idea of how many people will be coming. In the beginning, I think it may be a little slow until everybody knows about it."
Vaughn Grant, board treasurer of the Gila Valley Samaritan Home and member of the Gila Valley Ministerial Association, outlined the crucial steps that propelled the center forward over six years.
"This has been a long time coming, it's amazing though," he said. "What made this possible, this respite center, was, number one, the building being donated by Tom Hamm, the husband of Dr. Susan Jones. Then a $250,000 grant from the county, which was money designated for those going through impoverished situations, and was used to remodel the building. Then the Arizona Community Partners, which is a partnership with the Arizona Department of Housing, having provided us grants for not only permanent long-term housing for up to two years but also short-term housing in hotels and apartment stays."
Currently, the center operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, but Grant said the goal is to expand the hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week, by year's end.
Now that the facility is open and operational, Ciancimino highlighted the necessity for community support in the form of volunteer hours. To ensure the building remains accessible, it is essential to have at least two individuals present: herself and a volunteer. Anyone interested in contributing time as a volunteer for the center can register on JustServe.org.
Donations are also welcome. Gila Valley Samaritan Home is a registered non-profit, which means financial contributions are tax-deductible.
