Chances are, even if you are among the few who don’t know Mike DeLaO, you know his house. At least at Christmas time.
It’s the one that’s decorated to the nth degree near West Relation Street and the hospital.
DeLaO is the president of the Safford Unified School District governing board and works for the athletic department at Eastern Arizona College. However, when December rolls around, he also takes on the role of Christmas display craftsman and Santa Claus.
For families who make it a tradition to drive around looking at Christmas lights each year, the DeLaO’s house is well-known for its illumination quality.
He’s been decorating his home on Los Diez Place for 21 years. Using plywood, DeLaO projects an image of a cartoon character onto the board, cuts it out, and paints it. After he’s done, he places the finished art pieces on the lawn and projects lights onto them, creating a Christmas display.
His yard is filled with characters from Disney films such as Micky Mouse and Olaf. He also has a Dora the Explorer and he will be adding a Baby Yoda and Elf on the Shelf to the collection.
His decorative pieces range in size from 9 feet tall Nutcracker soldiers to a two foot tall Precious Moments nativity set. The time it takes to complete each decoration project depends on the size. The characters from the Cocoa Pixar film took roughly four or five days because of the painting required, he said.
Not all of the displays are handmade. The blow-up characters are store-bought. Also, this year he will have a large television placed at the front of his home playing “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
“I started doing this for my kids,” DeLaO said, “Now people come up to me and say, this is our tradition. So I keep doing it.”
He loves the look of amazement and happiness on the faces of the children, he said.
Roughly 14 years ago, one of his kids gave him a Santa Claus outfit. Every year since, DeLao arranges for a special visit from Santa Claus on Christmas Eve from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. outside his home. Santa hands out candy canes for the kids and dog treats for the four-legged friends who ride along to see the lights. Also, he collects canned food from people who drive up to the home for those in need.
At the beginning of the creation process, DeLaO used to spend a hefty amount of money on the displays, but now he spends under $50 to finance new projects. His grandkids and children give him ideas on which characters to create next, he said.
Aside from bringing joy to the faces of youngsters, he finds the creative process relaxing. He has never taken art classes, but enjoys creating the displays.
His father loved to organize light competitions, and he suspects he gets his love for the holiday from him. His light display honors his parents, Louie and Irene, as well as his adoptive sister, Brenda Sue Hawkins.
With a smile, DeLaO said he isn’t the big man from the North Pole, but Santa will be in Safford on Christmas Eve.