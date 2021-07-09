It was a busier summer than normal for some kids and not because they went on more family vacations. According to Gila Valley school officials, more students than ever spent at least some time in summer school.
Pima Unified School District Superintendent Sean Rickert said a lot of parents signed up their children for summer school because they feared there was some “learning loss” during the pandemic.
Students were forced to attend school virtually during the latter portion of the 2020 school year and many stuck with distance learning when school opened back up again last fall. In addition, there were times when students missed school because they either got the virus or were exposed to it.
Pima offered a summer reading program for its younger students this summer and older students were offered courses to help them make up credits, Rickert said.
Thatcher Unified School District actually offered summer school to students K-12 for the first time in a long time, said Superintendent Matt Petersen. In fact, the district plans to offer lengthy summer school programs for the next couple of years.
Eighty elementary and middle school students attended summer school four days a week for three weeks, he said.
The middle school started out as a traditional summer school program that focused on math and English, but teachers and administrators quickly realized they need to adjust their plan, Petersen said. They revamped the program in the hopes of getting kids more excited about going to school. They created activities and life lessons using math and English.
The school also brought in counselors a few times to work on the social and emotional issues caused by COVID-19, he said.
Middle school students seem to be struggling a bit more than the little ones and their older peers, he said.
“We want to motive them to enjoy school,” Petersen said. “These age kids were given a lot of freedom during the pandemic. Some of them stayed at home alone while their parents were at work and now they’re struggling with having more structure.”
The 30 or so high school kids who attended summer school focused on recovering the credits they lost, Petersen said.
“Overall, I think summer school was a huge success,” Petersen said. “I’m hoping we’ll see these students have a little more success in the next year.”
Fort Thomas Unified School District Superintendent Shane Hawkins said 140-150 students are attending his voluntary seven-week-long summer school program, which ends July 15. Normally, summer school is four weeks, but because Fort Thomas schools were in distance learning mode for so much longer than the other districts, they saw the need for an extended program.
Students K-6 are focusing on reading and math skills, while junior high and high school students are working on credit recovery, he said.
“We have a lot more students than we’ve ever had before,” Hawkins said. “The instruction that is going on is amazing.”
In years past, summer school wasn’t strictly structured and was geared for those students whose parents were working, Hawkins said. This year, summer school isn’t much different than regular school.
“We’re going to know about their growth,” Hawkins said. “Come August, we’ll know where they are and where they were in May. We expect the students will do significantly better going forward.”
Judging from the numbers, Hawkins said he thinks the students and their parents realize just how badly summer school was needed. Traditionally, 50 to 60% of his summer school students drop out. This year, his numbers have remained consistent throughout.
