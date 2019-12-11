SAFFORD — On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Gila Valley Trap Shooters held its annual Turkey Shoot/Food Drive, and more than 144 nonperishable food items were collected and donated to Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry.
Twenty-five men and women participated in the shoot and food drive, while Bashas’ provided assistance with turkeys.
The next community event for the Gila Valley Trap Shooters will be the annual Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 14, starting at 1 p.m. All who bring one new, unwrapped toy will be given one round of shooting free and prizes will be awarded throughout the shoot.
All toys will be donated to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs.
For more information, or to donate toys without participating in the shoot, contact HL Case at 928-965-2348.