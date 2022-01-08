Square dancing is a smidge easier than herding horses, at least according to dance caller Mike Smithers.
Smithers established the Gila Valley Twirlers in August 2013, creating a space for people to learn square dancing as he embarked on his passion for calling.
Similar to a song directing a line dance, Smithers calls out “dance figures,” or steps for dancers as they twirl about the room. He also provides the music and its licensing and teaches classes to people of all dance levels.
“What we’re doing now [consists of] different programs and square dancing over the years, from fairly basic all the way up to extremely complex. And social square dancing is probably the easiest and most fun to learn,” said Smithers of his upcoming classes.
The Twirlers typically meet every Tuesday evening, from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Smithers recalled how in the past, square dancers would have to dedicate a range of six months to a year learning the art, but he has a different approach in mind for the group.
“There is a learning curve, but I don’t think people should have to spend eight or nine months learning how to do it,” he said. “We can do it in 12 weeks and sometimes more quickly, depending upon how quickly people pick it up.”
Beginning next Tuesday, Smithers will begin teaching a 12-week dance course dedicated to learning the basics of the style, offering the first three lessons free of charge. Lessons will work toward learning 15 different calls within square dancing, although dances can comprise as many as 5,000 calls.
“The calls that they learn – they’re easy and they’re fun,” said Smithers. “It’s great exercise for the spirit, soul and body. It’s mentally challenging, but not anything anyone can’t handle.”
The caller described the two hours of dance as an aerobic dance balanced with socializing. The group usually dances for about 15 minutes at a time before taking a timed break.
Although small, the Twirlers are tight-knit and accepting of anyone who enters the door. Veteran members bonded Tuesday evening over how a square dancing group created a group of friends with a shared love of dancing, food and community.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars hall was filled with smiles and laughter during the club’s first dance of the year on Tuesday. Dancers moved in and out of imaginary squares on the dance floor, stopping intermittently to rest and catch up with each other’s lives.
Smithers met his own wife while square dancing years ago and still twirls with her on the dance floor, this time while directing the routines.
The caller travels from Wilcox each week to organize the dances, and hopes that providing a few weeks of free lessons will grow the Twirlers family.
“It’s a very informal club. You know, there’s no offices, there’s no politics, no elections, no committees — none of that,” said Smithers. “We just get together to have fun, socialize, dance and enjoy ourselves.”
Club member Barbie Lunt noted that the group isn’t big, but they still have fun and enjoy each other’s company – the only thing that really matters.
Still, in order for the group to be able to consistently dance each week, Smithers said they will need more members. If the group gathers eight or ten people for an evening, then they can dance, but if a family is out of town for a night, then the group has to cancel for the week.
Members hope to see the group grow in 2022 and look forward to welcoming new friends.
“It’s one of those things that you really have to experience. You know, you have to get up there and try to really see how much fun it is,” Smithers emphasized.
Smithers is offering the first three weeks of the 12-week program free of charge.
Remaining lessons are $8 a person with a $32 limit for families. Well-behaved children and adolescents are welcome on the dance floor. Bringing food is optional.
The Gila Valley Twirlers meet every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW on 3481 W 8th St.
To reserve a spot, call or text Mike at (520)227-9444 or email him at rebelcaller@hotmail.com.