Andrea Fuller wants to share a little bit of love this Valentine’s Day with the areas seniors and is asking for help.
Fuller, a community liaison for Eden Home Health and Hospice, is heading up a Valentine’s Day card drive.
For the past three years, Fuller has organized blanket and sock drives, but on Tuesday she saw an email from her parent company announcing they were collecting cards for the elderly and she immediately wanted to create something like that locally.
Any type of note, letter, card, or artwork by local youngsters and adults will be appreciated, Fuller said.
“I want to collect hundreds of them, and I want to give them to all of our local seniors,” she said. “I want them to go anywhere seniors are, so we can deliver them and spread a little bit of love,” she said.
When Fuller was a little girl she was in a Girl Scout troop and they visited a local nursing home often and sometimes put on play.
She said those visits gave her a profound appreciation for the elderly and she hopes local children will come away feeling the same should they participate in her drive.
Connecting the seniors to the community is so important now because of the pandemic.
“I think that unfortunately because of the pandemic our seniors have truly been isolated. This is another way that we can reach them and that we can share with them. It’s something tangible that they can hold and carry and revisit whenever they want to feel a connection to someone,” she said.
Fuller will be collecting the artwork, cards, and notes until February 11, and wants to deliver them on Valentine’s Day.
People can drop off their items at Eden Home Health and Hospice, 1491 West Thatcher Blvd., Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5pm. If preferred, Fuller can also pick up cards. Call 520-559-0054.