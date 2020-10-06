Safford's long-awaited Jack in the Box will open at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
Angelina Galaviz, franchise owner, said the Mount Graham Shopping Center restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first day, but beginning at 6 a.m. the next day.
For the past few weeks, employees have been learning all facets of the restaurant from preparing foods to safety practices, Galaviz said.
Ordinarily Jack in the Box employees are sent to other restaurants to train so they can be ready to open as soon as construction is complete, but because of Safford's distance from other stores that wasn't possible this time, Galaviz said.
Prior to the grand opening, the employees will get to try out their skills at a Friends and Family event scheduled for Oct. 16, Galaviz said.