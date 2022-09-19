The Gila Watershed Partnership (GWP) has three temporary positions available that pay $12 an hour plus plus an additional stipend toward college tuition.
The positions are being funded and coordinated through AmeriCorps to serve GWP watershed projects and the native plant nursery at Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus.
AmeriCorps is a federal program that provides funding for non-profit organizations like GWP, allowing them to recruit extra help and grant education stipends to qualified participants.
“I’m really excited to offer three paid volunteer opportunities through AmeriCorps this year,” said Sarah Sayles, executive director of Gila Watershed Partnership. “The Gila Watershed Partnership has had a long and really productive relationship with this organization, since long before I came on board.”
AmeriCorps requires applicants to be at least 16 years of age. Senior volunteers are welcome to apply. Through this program, there is an opportunity to set aside the education funding and gift the funding to a child or grandchild. Participants must be over 55 to take advantage of this service and the child or grandchild that receives the gift has 10 years to put the funding to use.
Even if other sources of school funding such as scholarships and awards and in place, individuals can still earn and use this educational stipend. Payout of the funds will be used according to the needs of the student and the requirements of the college they attend.
This program begins in October 2022 and runs through the end of July 2023. Program members will set up a schedule to work about 20 hours a week to meet the 900 hours required throughout the 10 months.
There is one 450-hour position available for the 10-month program for a participant to focus on the nursery and the SEAYLS youth leadership program.
Gila Watershed Partnership works to protect and improve the overall health of the Upper Gila Watershed of Arizona. Some of the tasks required for these positions would be marketing and promoting watershed management and conservation, water quality programs, river restoration, and working at the nursery and restoration sites, Sayles said.
The AmeriCorps workers would also provide support for water quality improvement projects as well as community education programs.
AmeriCorps members are required to attend ongoing training throughout the program and keep a diary of activities and participate in certain service days that are not related to GWP. Nursery care and other positions require some physical activities, such as the ability to lift 25 pounds and to stand for long periods of time.
Sayles said GWP hopes to provide a good experience for AmeriCorps participants. She said they have received good reports from previous participants and some participants have become permanent GWP staff members.
“We love being able to provide local people this chance to do service in the community while earning an educational stipend for their future,” she said.
To apply for the AmeriCorps program through GWP, send a resume to info@gwpaz.org with “AmeriCorps” in the subject line. Regular non-AmeriCorps volunteer positions are also available for nursery, fieldwork and education programs. Volunteers are also needed for bookkeeping, cleaning and light office work.