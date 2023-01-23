Ginaveve's Market Place

Ginaveve's Market Place, in downtown Safford, will be reopening soon after an extensive remodeling project.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The light is appearing near the end of the tunnel for when a popular downtown Safford retailer and eatery will reopen its doors.

Ginaveve’s Market Place, 401 W. Main St., has been closed since Jan. 7 for extensive remodeling work. When its doors reopen — likely within the next couple of weeks — customers will be greeted not only with an updated interior, but an expanded menu and business hours.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments