The light is appearing near the end of the tunnel for when a popular downtown Safford retailer and eatery will reopen its doors.
Ginaveve’s Market Place, 401 W. Main St., has been closed since Jan. 7 for extensive remodeling work. When its doors reopen — likely within the next couple of weeks — customers will be greeted not only with an updated interior, but an expanded menu and business hours.
Owner Jenny Howard said extensive work is being done in the business’ kitchen and upstairs storage area. This has included replacing the wiring and plumbing as well as large appliances.
Meanwhile, Howard said she has secured a Series 12 liquor license, which will permit the business to serve beer and wine.
New menu items at Ginaveve’s will include protein bowls and crepes. The latter will be part of a new Sunday brunch menu that will also offer mimosas.
Howard said, barring unforeseen delays, the work should be completed by month’s end. She acknowledged the prospect of shutting down her business for any length of time was “very scary.” However, she added, “I didn’t have a choice.”
Ginaveve’s opened in 2013, and over time it has evolved into multifaceted operation offering coffee, sandwiches, gourmet food items, olive and specialty oils, balsamic vinegars, gift items and more. Howard said her vision for the business has always been to create a destination place. One aspect of that vision is becoming a place suitable for couples to enjoy a “date night,” with a glass of wine, and “kind of chill.”
She said one of the trickiest parts of getting the work done with minimal disruption was finding the right window to get started. She made arrangements with a contractor who devoted himself to the job exclusively and worked it out to begin during the post-holiday lull. She said she also wanted to make sure her regular coffee customers continued to be served, so she delayed the project until Ginaveve’s sister business, the Tiny Bean Coffee Co., was opened and established.
She opened the drive-thru coffee shop, located at 115 E. U.S. Highway 70, in 2021.
Also during construction, customers could continue to buy Ginaveve’s gourmet olives, oils and balsamic vinegars through the company’s website.
Ginaveve’s announced on its Facebook page that it will be holding a job fair on Feb. 4, when the owners will be seeking employee candidates for both Ginaveve’s and the Tiny Bean. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact ginaveves@gmail.com for more information.