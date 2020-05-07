jerry's.jpg

Steven Arambula, of Jerry's Restaurant, delivers breakfast to Thursday morning's first customer, Allen Dodd, for Jerry's Gives Back Day. To support people struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, the restaurant offered free breakfast to the first 50 customers Thursday morning and they'll offer free dinner to the first 50 customers between 4 and 6 p.m.

 Photo by David Sowders Eastern Arizona Courier
