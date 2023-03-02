Jeanette Aston, executive director of the Mt. Graham Safe House, holds the check from the Giving Machines. She's pictured with Fran Lowder, one of the Arizona Leads for the Light the World Giving Machines.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Giving Machines shower local charities and international charities with funding designated for items such as food, clothing and building maintenance.
Safford was one of 24 cities worldwide chosen to have a Giving Machine in place during the 2022 Christmas season. The machines featured items for purchase that would benefit local and international charities. Two local charities were featured in the machines: the Mt. Graham Safe House and Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry. On Monday, representatives of the two non-profited gathered at the Safford City Graham County Library to receive recognition and their checks.
Giving Machines are a part of the LDS Church's Light The World campaign. The total donation in Arizona was $1,380,270, said Steve Lowder, Arizona lead for the Light the World Giving Machine. There were six machines total for the state. Two of them were in Glendale for six weeks, and then two more traveled to Flagstaff, Tucson and Glendale. 25 charities in Arizona were funded through the machines.
“Wonderful Gila Valley did as well as the big cities. In your two weeks you did as well or better than the other cities that had them for two weeks and almost better than the cities that had them for six weeks,” said Lowder. “You guys are givers, you are a giving group, and we love this place.”
The community came out to participate in the Giving Machines, said Nona Herrington, city leader for the Gila Valley Giving Machines. Grandmothers stood in front of the machines and called up their grandchildren, purchasing items from the machines as Christmas gifts for their family members. These grandmothers spent thousands of dollars donating to local and international charities on behalf of their families. Wanda Evans’ fourth grade class from Dorothy Stinson also donated to the Giving Machines.
“Their class earns money, and they chose this,” Herrington said. “They came on a bus and each one chose what their gift was. It was really sweet. Things like that happened a lot. A lot of thought and investment was made.”
The Mt. Graham Safe House received $12,208 in donations for the shelter. Jeanette Aston, executive director of the safe house, was at the ceremony to receive the check.
“If we needed underwear, clothing, or repairs, we could ask for just that one thing and everybody could give just a little bit at a time, and it would add up together,” Aston said. “But the actual result is way higher than we ever thought it could be, so we’re really excited.”
The donations made through the machines will go to specific items such as clothing or underwear. This funding is designated for what the community wanted to purchase for the shelter specifically, Aston said. However, the funding for the building’s repairs was what Aston was especially excited about.
“That (repairs) is just something we don’t have a lot of funding for through any other sources, so it always comes out of donations,” she said. “We have locks that need to be replaced, windows that won’t open or close because the building settles. Toilets, you wouldn’t believe the amount of toilet and plumbing repairs that we have from little children flushing things. There’s all kinds of things that go wrong. If it goes wrong at your house it will go wrong at ours six or seven times.”
Aston said she is incredibly pleased with the funding received through the Giving Machines.
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry received $21,450 in donations through the machines. Richard Spining, board president for Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry, said he appreciated the idea of the machines.
“There’s something about the idea of it — of having people interact with a real something that’s going to happen as a consequence of their donation. You see it, you feel it, you touch it,” he said. “It’s been a basic of fundraising for years. The more you can make it real to the people who want to give, the more people will be excited by this project. And that’s what this does. We’ve benefited tremendously.”
The pantry is unique in the fact that it serves the entire community, Spining said. Also, the pantry relies on the entire community for volunteers. It doesn’t have a narrow focus because everybody has to be involved in ensuring that everyone has enough food but also the right type of food.
“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the community,” said Kai Littrell, pantry executive director. “This money goes for chicks, seeds and feeding people. As soon as this check clears, I’m going on a shopping spree, and everyone is going to benefit.”
One item that the community purchased for the pantry was chickens, Littrell said. Through the machines, the pantry received $7,800 just for chickens. The pantry will be building its chicken coop within the next month.