Kai Littrell, Our Neighbors Farm and Pantry executive director, holds the check from the Giving Machines collection. She's standing between Gila Valley Giving Machine leaders Mark and Nona Herrington.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Giving Machines shower local charities and international charities with funding designated for items such as food, clothing and building maintenance.

Safford was one of 24 cities worldwide chosen to have a Giving Machine in place during the 2022 Christmas season. The machines featured items for purchase that would benefit local and international charities. Two local charities were featured in the machines: the Mt. Graham Safe House and Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry. On Monday, representatives of the two non-profited gathered at the Safford City Graham County Library to receive recognition and their checks.

Jeanette Aston, executive director of the Mt. Graham Safe House, holds the check from the Giving Machines. She's pictured with Fran Lowder, one of the Arizona Leads for the Light the World Giving Machines.

