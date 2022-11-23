Giving Machines will offer an automat approach to charitable gifts

The Light of the World Giving Machines will be installed at Safford City Hall from Dec. 3 through Dec. 16.

Imagine going to a vending machine and being able to purchase much-needed food, clothing, baby supplies, medicine, or chickens for those in need.

This year, Gila Valley residents will have the chance to do just that. As part of the annual Light the World initiative, visitors to Safford City Hall can provide an instant act of service by donating at special vending machines called “Giving Machines.” With a simple card swipe, individuals can purchase items for people in need, whether around the corner or across the world.

