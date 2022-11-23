Giving Machines will offer an automat approach to charitable gifts

Imagine going to a vending machine and being able to purchase much-needed food, clothing, baby supplies, medicine, or chickens for those in need.
This year, Gila Valley residents will have the chance to do just that. As part of the annual Light the World initiative, visitors to Safford City Hall can provide an instant act of service by donating at special vending machines called “Giving Machines.” With a simple card swipe, individuals can purchase items for people in need, whether around the corner or across the world.
The machines will open to the public with a launch event at 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Safford City Hall, 717 W. Main St. The machines will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from through Dec. 16.
Safford will be one of 24 cities worldwide where Giving Machines will be installed this Christmas season. The Gila Valley Giving Machines will feature items from these local and global non-profit organizations:
International Rescue Committee
Mt. Graham Safe House
Our Neighbor's Farm
Peace Through Music
Southern AZ Community Food Bank
Special Olympics
Items range in price from $3 to $300, and include staples such as clothing, personal hygiene, meals, school supplies, medicine and even livestock. The LDS Church covers all operational costs so that 100 percent of donations received go directly to the charity of choice.
“Our Neighbors Farm & Pantry is so honored and humbled to be a recipient of the Light the World program that is being brought to our community this holiday season," Executive Director Kai Littrell said. "We have been a non-profit for 16 years, and we are still amazed at the love and care that our community shares with us and people we are able to help.”
"Everything that brings attention to giving with a thankful heart this time of year is cool," said Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith. "It’s a neat idea and a much better value than what you would typically get from a vending machine. It is fitting that the heart of the city, downtown, was chosen as the place to give from the heart.”
“It’s great to be a part of this and we are excited to see how well it does in the community!" said Felicia Padilla, advocate coordinator at Mt. Graham Safe House. "I hope that it will be an annual event.”