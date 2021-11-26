As the end of the final quarter of the year rapidly approaches, Troy Thygerson would like to ask residents in the Gila Valley for a favor.
Under Arizona law, individuals who owe state taxes can receive a tax credit of up to $200 if they contribute that money to a public school and couples can receive up to a $400 credit. If you think you’re going to end up owing taxes to the government, Thygerson would like you to consider contributing to the Dan Hinton School and Brighter Days Preschool in Pima.
Thygerson, the schools’ superintendent, said the fact is Dan Hinton and Brighter Days don’t qualify for COVID-19 relief funds, nor do they qualify for funding from the Arizona State Schools Facilities Oversight Board, which often help schools fund construction and renovation projects.
The schools caters to children with special needs from the Bonita, Fort Thomas, Pima and Thatcher school districts. Some are on the autism spectrum, others have Down syndrome or cerebral palsy and most have some level of intellectual deficiency.
In the 2019-2021 school year, 10 people made tax credit contributions and in the 2021-2022 school year they got help from 31 people after a letter-writing campaign, Thygerson said.
Thanks to the $12,000 raised last year through the donors’ generosity, Thygerson said the school was able to purchase such things as a wheelchair swing, playground equipment and a shade structure for the playground without having to dip into the school’s maintenance and operating budget.
It also helped pay for such things as wipes, diapers, first aid supplies, field trips, an electric range and an automatic lighting project.
“In the 20-21 school year we also used it for cleaning supplies because of COVID. We had to clean like crazy, above and beyond,” Thygerson said.
Being able to replace the school’s 20-year-old range was huge because it couldn’t be counted upon to maintain its temperature. That was a problem because the older students are taught daily living skills, including cooking and baking, Thygerson said.
The automatic lights not only help limit germs from being spread, but are an energy-saving feature, he said. The shade structure was also badly needed given the hot Arizona sun, he said.
He’d love to raise just as much funding this year as last because the school has additional needs, including more cleaning and healthcare supplies and money for field trips, Thygerson said.
In addition, teachers have to push the students who use wheelchair-accessible swings through grass to get to them because the school doesn’t have the money to build a sidewalk, Thygerson said. The school also doesn’t have a defibrillator should any of their students — some of whom have serious health issues — suddenly experience arrhythmia.
“We need a defibrillator in this building. I can almost bet every school in this valley or almost every school in this state has a defibrillator,” Thygerson said.
Right now there are also children-sized plastic tables on the playground that have been repaired with duct tape and there’s a slide with a crack that had to be sanded and epoxied, Thygerson said.
If people wind up contributing more than what they owe, it can be carried forward up to five years, Thygerson said. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan matches employees’ donations, he said.
“We’re not trying to compete with the other schools,” Thygerson said. “We’re just trying to enhance what we have. In fact I think that if we get the word out, it’ll not only help us, but it could help other schools as well.”