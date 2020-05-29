Walmart graduates

Thatcher graduate Taylor Ellett, right, walks down a Safford Walmart isle as her co-workers cheer her and her fellow graduates on. The graduates were gifted free cakes as well as balloons in celebration of their achievement on Friday afternoon. A total of 24 members of the Class of 2020 work at the Safford Walmart, 19 participated in the celebration. 

 Photo by Brooke Curley Eastern Arizona Courier
