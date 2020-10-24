Numbers count, especially when organizations are attempting to obtain grant funding. That being the case, the residents of Graham and Greenlee counties are being asked to fill out a survey about food.
Local First Arizona, Northern Arizona University and the United Way of Graham and Greenlee County are trying to determine the shopping habits of local residents and their needs. The results will help guide local pantries and food coalitions in making decisions and assist them in securing grants, said Liza Noland, director of rural programs for Local First Arizona.
“If you don’t have that data it’s hard to justify funding requests,” Noland said. “Types of grants that are denied are food bank grants, community kitchens.”
Those who fill out the survey are asked how many people live in their home and how many are children versus adults, how far they live from their nearest food source, if they have to travel outside their county and how often and which stores they shop at.
They are also asked if they receive food assistance and what type and if they’re employed. Participants are also given a series of scenarios and are asked if they happen and, if so, if it’s often, sometimes or never. Those questions: Are you worried you’ll run out of food? Have you run out of food and not had money to buy more? Have you skipped meals for fear of running out of food? Have you eaten less at meals for fear of running out? Have you lost weight because you can’t eat as much as you need?
Many rural areas have found a new interest in food data because of COVID-19, Noland said. In an effort to fulfill the demand of bigger cities, the grocery store chains haven’t been supplying as much food to rural communities, she said.
“Only by strengthening local resources do you ensure your access to food,” Noland said. “This study will determine the focus of food coalitions and strengthen access internally so you’re not so dependent on outside sources.”
Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry Director Stacy Scarce said she hopes everyone in both counties will take part in the study.
“We’re trying to understand the needs in the Gila Valley,” Scarce said. “We’re looking to see where there are food deserts. Zip codes will help us understand if they’re purchasing food from other areas.”
Scarce has been handing out a printed version of the survey to individuals visiting the pantry. Although she hasn’t crunched the numbers of the survey herself, she said she was surprised at the number of people who say they aren’t eating as much to ensure there is enough food for their children.
“It’s going to steer us in the direction to hopefully help the community get their needs met,” Scarce said.
Duncan Food Bank Coordinator Amber Sumner is hopeful the Greenlee County community partakes in the study. Greenlee County residents are living in what she considers a food desert because they have to travel out of the county to have access to fresh and affordable food, she said.
“I’m hoping it will be a valuable too,” Sumner said. “Specifically highlighting the lack of food available.”
The Duncan Food Bank is funded completely through donations, she said.
Not only will the study illustrate how much people are eating and where they are buying food, it will show what type of food they are interested in.
Graham County Chamber of Commerce Director Vance Bryce is particularly interested in the latter. With the data, a clear picture will show whether there’s a need for a farmer’s market. If local people are interested in purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables, this survey will illustrate it, he said.
“It’s going to give us a clear picture of where we have access to food and what services we need to provide,” Bryce said.
The survey will be finished once 300 participants complete it, Noland said. She hopes it will be completed by the end of October.