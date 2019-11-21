SAFFORD — At the Graham County Chamber of Commerce’s 93rd annual meeting, held Nov. 19 in the county General Services Building, current and prospective chamber members got to talk with staff and board members while enjoying breakfast catered by Ginaveve’s Marketplace and the Rustic Barn Bakery.
The meeting, to which members were able to come and go throughout the morning, was also an opportunity to vote for new Chamber board members and amendments to the organization’s bylaws. The Chamber board currently has two vacancies, for which four individuals have been nominated: The Parlor Hair & Body Salon owner Holli Brown, Cakes with TLC founder/owner Torey Cranford, Sarah’s Bullpen owner Sarah Henderson and Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis.
Chamber staff also updated members’ contact information and introduced them to new value-based memberships that will allow them to choose their level of investment in the chamber rather than basing membership on a business’ number of employees.
“One of the new options we added is the ‘Start-up Membership,’ which is designed for businesses that were founded in the last three years,” said Chamber Executive Director Vance Bryce. “Start-up members will be introduced to mentors and resources to help them succeed. When our marketing director, Bri Morris, started her massage therapy business, she could not afford to join the chamber. With that feedback in mind, the board agreed to annual memberships of $5 monthly or $54 annually for these new business owners.”
Voting for board members will be open through Monday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. Chamber members who could not attend the meeting may vote in person at the Chamber of Commerce, 1051 W. Thatcher Blvd., over the phone or with an online form. Members can also update their information and learn more about the new memberships by visiting or calling the chamber, or through the online form.
For more information, contact 928-428-2511 or info@graham-chamber.com.