Most of downtown Duncan was under water Monday morning after a levee failure due to heavy weekend rains flooded the town.
A 12:30 p.m. reading of the Solomon stream gauge showed the Gila River in peaking stage.

As Graham County waited anxiously to see what rising stream gauges might bring to the Gila Valley, Duncan Valley Rural Fire District Chief Hayden Boyd said Monday morning, “It was our turn.”

Around 75 to 100 residents in the west end of Duncan and the Duncan flood plain were evacuated in the wee hours of Monday morning after the Gila River crested at 22.27 feet, considered major flood stage.

Klondyke Wash on Klondyke Road in Graham County was awash with turbid water as of Sunday. 
In 2005, the Gila River caused extensive damage to the approach to the Solomon Bridge. County officials estimated flooding caused at least $104,000 worth of damage. 
In 2015, the Gila River rose to the bottom of the Duncan bridge, threatening to flood Main Street, but by 1 p.m., the waters receded below flood stage.
Solomon

Flood damage in 2015 saw downed power and other utility lines dangling inches above the flooded shoulder of U.S. Highway 70 between Safford and Solomon.
Areas of Klondyke Road are in poor condition, as this photo taken Sunday shows. The road is entirely washed out roughly five miles prior to reaching Klondyke Horsehead Lodge, and has become a veritable riverbed, with rough stones and turgid water. The Bonita-Klondyke Road was also in poor condition, but passible with a four wheel or all-wheel drive vehicle as of Sunday.

