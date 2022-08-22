As Graham County waited anxiously to see what rising stream gauges might bring to the Gila Valley, Duncan Valley Rural Fire District Chief Hayden Boyd said Monday morning, “It was our turn.”
Around 75 to 100 residents in the west end of Duncan and the Duncan flood plain were evacuated in the wee hours of Monday morning after the Gila River crested at 22.27 feet, considered major flood stage.
“The water had started overflowing the levee in one part of town,” Boyd said. “They had a break in the levee.
“There were a few people who wanted to stay behind,” he continued. “Most everybody voluntarily evacuated.”
Evacuees found temporary shelter at the Duncan High School and the Greenlee County Fairgrounds, where a social media reported the bathrooms were unlocked and all stalls and livestock pens were open for use free of charge.
“They did move livestock,” Boyd said.
He said that livestock in some of the fields between the town and the river were not able to be evacuated.
“They were standing on high spots,” he said.
Duncan residents who weren’t in the flood plain and under evacuation orders woke this morning to 8 to 10 inches of water flowing in the streets of Duncan.
Boyd, a third-generation fire chief in Duncan, said the last major flood happened in 2005. Local residents interviewed by this paper ventured the flooding is probably the worst this town has seen since 1983.
Boyd said the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Department took the lead on flood watch Sunday night. He checked stream gauges before heading to bed, but he was summoned early to help with a full-on flood emergency at 3:30 a.m.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Gila River began to spill into portions of Duncan.
By 5:30 a.m. “(it) was a full evacuation of everyone in the flood plain,” Boyd said. All areas lower than High Street and the Chaparral Store were under evacuation orders.
When Boyd checked on stream gauge information around 6:30 a.m., the water was still at peak flow.
U.S. Highway 70 through Duncan was flooded and sustained damage, Boyd said. Public works was able to do some repair on the levee, but there’s little to be done until water levels recede, he added.
“To a point, we just have to wait for things to dry out,” he said. “There’s still 6 or 8 inches of water running through the street.”
Duncan Vice Mayor Valorie Smith said at 10:20 a.m. Monday that Main Street and East Street were flooded, and parts of U.S. Highway 70. "There's an entire street of houses that were under water, it looked like about 2 feet," she said of East Street.
Smith said that while the water is receding, "it's just receding a little slower than usual," due to the mass of plant material involved.
"They're taking some dirt now to areas they can reach" on the levee, she said. More rainfall and swollen streams are projected to cause more flooding in the Gila until Friday, she added.
Duncan resident Robert Shay observed that if that's true, "we would be in a pickle," particularly given the current state of the levee.
He marveled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which he said had responded quickly to major floods in 1983 and 1970, wasn't already on the scene. He also questioned why the community received so little warning of the looming threat, which had been building for days.
Smith said Mayor Anne Thurman was in discussion with interim Town Manager Kelly Udall about next steps.
"I believe that the mayor has the ability to declare a state of emergency," Smith said, which would allow Duncan to seek relief from larger agencies.
In addition to evacuee locations at the county fairgrounds and the high school, where cafeteria cooks were preparing breakfast Monday morning to displaced residents, Smith said the town of Virden, N.M., which also suffered some flood damage, has offered their support.
"It's really beautiful thing to see the community come together," she said. While bottled water has been donated for evacuees, Duncan could use extra sand and sandbags to help prepare for further flooding, Smith said.
Meanwhile, Graham County Manager Dustin Welker reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday, “We know what most people know”.
The Gila River near Solomon was projected to peak between 1 and 2 p.m., he said.
“We have our deputies watching all the bridges,” he said, while the highway department was on standby.
“If it gets to that 21 feet, it would do some flooding in some cotton fields,” Welker said. At that height, it was unlikely to flood homes, he added.
“The last time we had any major floods was like in the ’80s,“ he said. He said he didn’t think this event would be as serious as that.
“We’re anxiously waiting,” he said.
Staff were monitoring the Solomon and Eden bridges, and flows there would indicate what was likely to come through Safford, he added.
A 12:30 p.m. stream gauge reading showed the Gila River near Solomon was at 15.5 feet. Last year around the same time period, the gauge showed a measurement of 9.12 feet.
Action stage is 19 feet, flood stage is 21 feet, moderate flood stage is 22.5 feet, and major flood stage 24 feet, according to U.S. Geological Survey data for the Solomon area.
The National Weather Service as of 10:36 a.m. Monday issued a flood warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Solomon, stating moderate flooding was possible.
A previous bulletin issued at 10:26 a.m. Monday stated “Observed flooding changed to major severity and increased in duration” for the Gila River near Solomon in Graham County and the Gila River at Duncan affecting Greenlee County.
“Heavy rain has led to a rapid rises on the Gila River,” the bulletin said. “Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
Managing Editor Tom Bodus also contributed to this story.