Jessei MacIntire lost her husband seven years ago to someone driving under the influence so she knows first-hand the feelings of grief, loss and isolation that are often overwhelming. Now a victim advocate with the Graham County Attorney’s Office, she knows they don’t have to feel alone, however. And she’s glad to be a part of Graham County’s first-ever Victim Awareness Week.
On Saturday and again on Wednesday, the Graham County Attorney’s Office and the Mt. Graham Safe House are holding two gatherings at the Graham County Courthouse for crime victims.
“We want to build victim awareness in the community and to let victims know they have a voice and that the community is here to help them,” MacIntire said. “We are trying to bring everyone together to let them know they are not alone. We hope we can bring them some healing.”
Although National Crime Victims’ Rights Week was in April, Graham County’s event was pushed off for a month due to COVID-19 restrictions, she said.
On Saturday, representatives from various organizations, including the Mt. Graham Safe House and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, will be set up at the courthouse to share resources. In addition, Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson will speak along with others, MacIntire said.
A march will also be held, she said.
On Wednesday, additional speakers will gather, including Safford Police Chief Glen Orr, she said. After the speeches, there will be a balloon release and candlelight vigil.