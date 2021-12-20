Graham County Christmas Bird Count returns for its second year

Diane Drobka paces methodically around a hulking cottonwood tree, breaking her pace only to raise her binoculars for a closer look. The careful observation pays off: the tree is home to a Gila woodpecker, a ladder-backed woodpecker and a starling hiding in a small hole in one of the limbs.
In total, Drobka and two other volunteers spotted and recorded 41 distinct bird species in just a few hours at Mt. Graham Golf Club on Friday. It was Graham County’s second-annual Christmas Bird Count, a national effort coordinated by the National Audubon Society. The national count first began in 1900.
Each participating group selects a 15-mile-wide circle of focus. This year the Graham County count circle reached past Safford and Thatcher to the north and Mt. Graham to the south.
“You try to get as much diversity in it as you can, plus the known hotspots in the county — like Cluff Ranch and Roper Lake,” Drobka said.
Even the snow-covered slopes of Mt. Graham were included.
“I actually have a guy up there hiking in the snow today,” Drobka said. “... He’s going to try to get to the highest elevations up there in the snow because of course you’ll have totally different birds.”
There are 113,000 acres in the count circle — it’s a daunting task for even the largest of birding teams, but even more difficult here.
“The hard thing here is that Safford is sort of remote from where most of the birders are,” Drobka said. “You have it in a place like Phoenix or Tucson and you’ll have hundreds of people sign up for the day. Here we have nine.”
So the volunteers do their best, usually stopping through several zones throughout the day.
Their tallies will be used to track long-term patterns.
“One thing it’ll tell us is trends. Last year … we had an outbreak of goldfinches. We had like 60 at our feeders at one time. I’m seeing like 10 or 12 at a time at our feeders this year. So that’s a difference you can see,” Drobka said. “The climate changes are probably going to affect things. If it stays warmer here longer, some species will stay longer.”
Their next count opportunity will be May 8 for Global Big Day, which includes more than 50,000 participants across 192 countries.
The event is a great entry point for people who are interested in getting into birding, Drobka said. All participants need to do is download the eBird app, an online database created by Cornell University.
“If people want to help during Global Big Day, they can do that too. They can do that either with a more-experienced birder to learn,” Drobka said. “Or if they already know their birds and just want to do their backyard, they can get that eBird app, put it in themselves and submit it.”