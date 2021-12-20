Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Graham County Christmas Bird Count returns for its second year

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 2 min to read
211217 Birdwatching1.JPG

Birders Diane Drobka, Craig Wilcox and Hyla Cline scan a treeline at Mt. Graham Golf Club in Thatcher on Friday. They ended up identifying 41 bird species at the course.

 Photo by Reilly Kneedler/Eastern Arizona Courier

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Diane Drobka paces methodically around a hulking cottonwood tree, breaking her pace only to raise her binoculars for a closer look. The careful observation pays off: the tree is home to a Gila woodpecker, a ladder-backed woodpecker and a starling hiding in a small hole in one of the limbs.

In total, Drobka and two other volunteers spotted and recorded 41 distinct bird species in just a few hours at Mt. Graham Golf Club on Friday. It was Graham County’s second-annual Christmas Bird Count, a national effort coordinated by the National Audubon Society. The national count first began in 1900.

Each participating group selects a 15-mile-wide circle of focus. This year the Graham County count circle reached past Safford and Thatcher to the north and Mt. Graham to the south.

“You try to get as much diversity in it as you can, plus the known hotspots in the county — like Cluff Ranch and Roper Lake,” Drobka said.

Even the snow-covered slopes of Mt. Graham were included.

“I actually have a guy up there hiking in the snow today,” Drobka said. “... He’s going to try to get to the highest elevations up there in the snow because of course you’ll have totally different birds.”

211217 Birdwatching2.JPG

Diane Drobka watches as a flock of widgeon ducks take off toward the pond at Mt. Graham Golf Club in Thatcher on Friday. Drobka and two other volunteers spent the morning birding at the golf course as part of the national Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

There are 113,000 acres in the count circle — it’s a daunting task for even the largest of birding teams, but even more difficult here.

“The hard thing here is that Safford is sort of remote from where most of the birders are,” Drobka said. “You have it in a place like Phoenix or Tucson and you’ll have hundreds of people sign up for the day. Here we have nine.”

So the volunteers do their best, usually stopping through several zones throughout the day.

Their tallies will be used to track long-term patterns.

“One thing it’ll tell us is trends. Last year … we had an outbreak of goldfinches. We had like 60 at our feeders at one time. I’m seeing like 10 or 12 at a time at our feeders this year. So that’s a difference you can see,” Drobka said. “The climate changes are probably going to affect things. If it stays warmer here longer, some species will stay longer.”

Their next count opportunity will be May 8 for Global Big Day, which includes more than 50,000 participants across 192 countries.

211217 Birdwatching3.JPG

Christmas Bird Count Coordinator Diane Drobka’s tools are simple: a pair of binoculars and a camera. Identified bird species are reported to a national database.

The event is a great entry point for people who are interested in getting into birding, Drobka said. All participants need to do is download the eBird app, an online database created by Cornell University.

“If people want to help during Global Big Day, they can do that too. They can do that either with a more-experienced birder to learn,” Drobka said. “Or if they already know their birds and just want to do their backyard, they can get that eBird app, put it in themselves and submit it.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories