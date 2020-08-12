The folks at the new Graham County Democratic Party headquarters Tuesday afternoon were excited. Joe Biden had just picked California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate earlier in the day.
They see her as a fighter.
"I can't wait to see her face (Vice President Mike) Pence because I know she's going to do a great job," said vice chairman Anthony Bejarano.
Bejarano said he thought Harris did well during the five Democratic primary debates she participated in prior to dropping out of the presidential race in December.
The fact Biden still chose Harris despite her taking him to task about his 1970s view on bussing impresses her, Debbie Hargis said.
It's clear they won't be working in an echo chamber, she said. Despite their differences, they'll be willing to compromise and work together for the common good.
"I think the take away for most Dems is that she can put the knives out if she needs to put the knives out and that's what we're looking for," said Juliet Benvenuto. "We're not here to make nice. We're here to win a very important election and we need someone who knows how to fight."
The vice presidential debate is set for Oct. 7 at The University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Susan Breen, a member of the Greenlee County Democratic Party, said she, too, is thrilled by Biden's choice.
"I think it's great. I think she'll appeal to a lot of people who are on the fence, thinking whatever they think about Biden and maybe Trump, both," Breen said. "She's younger and she's energetic. Everyone's familiar with her. They think they know her."
There's been a lot of excitement within the GCDP in recent weeks. They recently signed a lease on a bright blue building at 816 W. Thatcher Boulevard and held a grand opening Aug. 1.
"Four years ago the state party and the national party paid for our campaign office here for a couple of months for the last presidential election. We decided to take ownership of that process this time," Bejarano said.
Up until recently, party members have been using Google Hang-out to chat or gathering at chairman Nick Nordgran-Tellez's restaurant in Solomon.
Now they have a place where they can make phone calls, pick up voter walk lists to go canvassing and pass out candidate information.
"It's nice to have a place to plan political activities. It creates a sense of unity and provides support and motivation and inspiration," Benvenuto said. "There are a lot of good feelings in this building already and think that will grow."
The number of politically active people in Graham County is on the rise, but they'd like to see more, the group said.
Hopefully, the new building will help them become more high profile and lead to more members, they said.
"It's shocking. Every time we canvas, every time we go to an event, every time we've done anything, someone will come up to us and say 'I did not know there were Democrats here,'" Bejarano said. "We just want our faces out there. We want people to know we're here and we're not going anywhere."
Although the Trump administration is a driving factor for some people becoming politically active, there are other issues on people's minds, including education and gun violence, they said.
"We definitely have some shared values and issues that kind of bind us together and we support one another in achieving each other's political goals," Benvenuto said. "That's one reason why I keep coming back."