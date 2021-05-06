For the second time in a week, a local resident has lost their life in a rollover crash.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said deputies received a call about an accident in the 2100 block of Safford Bryce Road around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
One man was killed in the crash, which was about one quarter mile east of the CTI office, and another man was injured, McCormies said.
He didn’t know the extent of the other man’s injuries, he said.
“We’re still trying to piece things together,” McCormies said.
On Monday, Melissa J. Walker, 49, of Pima was killed when she rolled her vehicle on Bryce Eden Road.
The accident is still under investigation, but deputies believe Walker was traveling west and in the area where the road curves to the west she went on to the dirt shoulder, corrected back to the paved road and the vehicle rolled. Before the vehicle came to rest on the north side of the road, she was thrown from the vehicle.