To say that Thanksgiving 2020 will be a far cry from their past Thanksgivings is far more than an understatement.
JoAnn Sotelo spent last Thanksgiving in jail, and Thanksgiving 2015 is one Gabe Villalba will never forget.
“I spent my Thanksgiving in a broken Silver Bullet travel trailer in my parents’ backyard. There were no windows and no door, there was a table cloth stapled to where the door used to be,” Villalba said.
This year, Sotelo, Villalba and Crystal Mondragon are all spending Thanksgiving feasting on turkey and mashed potatoes surrounded by family and friends.
All agree they owe that blessing to Graham County’s Adult Drug Court program.
The program, which is coming up on its fourth year anniversary in March, helps drug addicts on probation stay off drugs and become successful in all aspects of living, from family life and romance, to jobs and finances, to spirituality and hobbies.
“It’s not about recovery,” said probation officer Mike Kenehan, who runs the program. “I’ve seen people in recovery for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 years and they have nothing else but recovery. Drug Court empowers these people to get a life. I consider it a program of redemption, not recovery.”
Drug court takes a team approach. The members of the team include Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael Peterson, Kenehan, defense attorneys, treatment providers and the probationers themselves.
In addition to meeting with Peterson weekly, the probationers are drug tested regularly, participate in counseling as needed and attend a weekly support meeting with their fellow probationers. (It’s held via Zoom nowadays).
When people relapse, Kenehan said the first thing they do is find out how long they’ve remained clean since they relapsed. Whether it’s a day or a week, the entire courtroom claps for them.
They then “conduct an autopsy” on their drug usage to find out why they went backward. Did they get complacent? Were they triggered by an event or a person? They then talk about alternative ways they could have responded, Kenehan said.
So many times drug addicts have been the victims of tragedy or trauma and they relapse again and again because they react emotionally to situations, Kenehen said.
He tells his probationers that they can’t ever get back what they lost due to their past actions, but thanks to drug court, “they’ll get a second chance with armor” that they need to get through life.
Thirteen people have graduated from the program after they demonstrated their ability to stay sober and only after they had stable jobs, housing, relationships and a “sober support system,” Kenehen said.
None of the 13 have relapsed.
Villalba
As of Monday Villalba, 35, had been clean 261 days. The Thatcher resident turned to crystal meth out of boredom at the age of 14.
For years, Villalba managed to stay out of trouble with the law but didn’t escape the rest of the drama that comes with drug addiction.
He couldn’t hold a job, ruined numerous relationships, lost custody of his children and spent years sleeping on people’s couches or living in abandoned buildings.
He tried to find odd jobs, but when he couldn’t get his act together long enough, he turned to selling drugs.
After being caught with drugs in 2016, Villalba spent time on probation, in jail, in rehab and back on probation. He was doing so poorly, he was ultimately given the choice: Drug Court or prison.
It hasn’t been easy, but the team has changed his life forever, he said. They saw something in him that he didn’t and because of that he has stayed clean for more than 200 days.
“They actually believed in me,” Villalba said. “I don’t know why they did. But I kind of just believed what they believed in. I just looked through their eyes for a while until I could see what they were seeing.”
He’s developed a close relationship with Kenehan, one that allows him to text or call whenever he needs to.
“By the time the conversation is over I always feel 100 percent better,” Villalba said.
Kenehan and Peterson will “go to the ends of the earth to help you” — with one caveat, Villalba said. You have to be honest.
“Judge Peterson can be one of the scariest dudes on the planet if you lie to him,” Villalba said. “He’s really been a blessing in my life.”
Nowadays, Villalba has a job, a girlfriend and has re-established relationships with his family. He’s now welcome into his parents’ home unlike that long ago Thanksgiving.
Drug court has been working for him not only because of the team approach, but because everything is so much more intense, he said.
He’s not allowed to be a “wall flower” during court, counseling sessions or support group meetings. He has to discuss what’s going on in his life.
Earlier this year, the team decided to try something new, Kenehan said. Instead of forcing their probationers to go to 12-step meetings where they had no anonymity because of the size of the county, they decided to start their own support group.
Since February, Drug Court participants have been running their weekly meeting. They choose a topic, discuss what difficulties they’ve been having in that area and share healthy ways to deal with them.
The meetings have been an overwhelming hit with the probationers, he said. Even when they’re no longer required to attend them as often, they still participate.
Sotelo
Sotelo, 56, started smoking marijuana occasionally at 12 and when she got older would drink on the weekends. She was introduced to methamphetamine in 2004, and it quickly became a problem.
Over the years, she lost jobs and relationships. She stayed away from her children, convinced they hated her and were embarrassed by her.
She went to prison for selling meth but continued to use it after she got out whenever life became too overwhelming.
“I was at a dark place in my life. I was messed up and I didn’t know how to handle my life,” Sotelo said. “There was no happiness in me anymore. I wanted to be happy, but I didn’t know how.”
Last year, Sotelo was caught with seven grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and ended up on probation, but she kept relapsing. Eventually, she asked to be put into Drug Court because she realized she needed more structure.
She’d been told about the court by her regular probation officer, Irvin Talley.
It was rocky in the beginning despite going to counseling three times a week and undergoing frequent urine tests.
“I would tell the ladies at the lab, ‘Don’t even test me because I’m dirty.’ Yeah, I just expected I was going to go to jail,” Sotelo said.
Instead of throwing her in jail, Peterson kept praising her honesty and continuing efforts to stay clean.
“Every week I would think, ‘I can’t believe he’s giving me another chance,’” Sotelo said.
Peterson has always treated her with kindness.
“He makes you feel like you’re a human being instead of shaming you,” Sotelo said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He makes you feel proud of yourself, makes you feel like you’re somebody.”
Kenehan, too, has helped her a great deal.
“In the beginning he was always asking me, ‘Are you OK? Are you alright? Come see me if you need to talk,’” Sotelo said. “He made a huge difference in my life. He was someone who actually cared.”
Eventually, the decision was made to send Sotelo to a 60-day in-patient rehab facility in Mesa.
She’s been clean since June 17, and come January she’ll be attending Eastern Arizona College. She hopes to one day become an academic adviser.
“I never want to be that person that I was before,” Sotelo said. “I am so grateful I got help. I don’t need to take drugs anymore. I don’t need them to get me through the day.”
Mondragon
Mondragon, a 36-year-old Safford resident, drank at parties while in high school, but it wasn’t until her brother became a paraplegic following a 2004 cliff jumping accident that she started using drugs.
They both had a hard time dealing with the tragedy and began using crystal methamphetamine, Mondragon said. Her problems multiplied when she became addicted to heroin, too.
She had somehow convinced herself heroin wasn’t as bad a drug as methamphetamine and used it to try to wean herself off the meth, she said.
Like Sotelo and Villalba, the drugs negatively impacted her relationships, her ability to keep a job and everything else.
Eventually, Mondragon lost custody of the five children she had at the time and she began to use even more. She found herself living on friends’ couches because she couldn’t stay with her mom, who had custody of her children.
“It was always hard for me because I would stay with my kids until night and then I’d have to leave and they’d cry for me. They’d cry and cry,” Mondragon said. “I would leave and I would start feeling sorry for myself and the only way I knew back then to deal with that was to numb myself.”
Even though she had two more children, Mondragon kept using — and eventually selling — drugs.
Quickly, she found herself in the court system. After repeatedly relapsing on probation, she asked to be put into drug court. She gave two relatives guardianship of her youngest children and was accepted into the program.
“I will forever be grateful for that because it changed my life completely,” Mondragon said. “It gave me the structure that I needed. I knew there was people there who wanted to help me. All I had to do was help myself.”
It’s been 2.5 years since she’s used heroin and 14 months since she used crystal meth. She stopped drinking for several months, too, but relapsed after her father had a heart attack. It’s been six months since she’s had a drink.
She’s been doing so well, she obtained a peer support certificate that allows her to work with others in recovery. She’s thinking of going to college to pursue a counseling degree.
She is spending Thanksgiving with her children, parents and grandmother, plays on a softball recovery team and attends her youngest son’s football games.
“For the longest period of time, I felt like I was just better off staying away from them,” Mondragon said.
Kenehan has been great, Peterson “has a really big heart” and the support group is just “amazing,” Mondragon said.
“Judge Peterson is willing to do anything he can to to help somebody. Like I said, as long as we’re willing to meet him halfway, as long as he sees that we’re trying and that we want more, you know, he’s not gonna give up on us,” Mondragon said.
Anytime she’s found herself struggling the team helps her find a solution, she said.
“I’ve found coping skills and I actually have a reason. I feel like I have a place in this world now. I think about all the times that I’ve hurt my family, that I have been absent from my family and disappointed my family, but today I have coping skills. I have my family back in my life and that gives me a reason to live, and, you know, to want to be good.”
Those coping skills help her deal with the lingering sadness she feels about the brother who became paralyzed. He lost his battle with addiction in 2016.
Kenehan hears all of the time from people who are firmly convinced people choose a life of drugs. He invites anyone who believes that to come to a drug court session to hear the stories of where people have been and how far they’ve come.
“You can’t walk out of there and not be moved by JoAnn or any of them,” he said.