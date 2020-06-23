The Graham County Electric Cooperative is asking its water users to cut back for the next two days.
"With the excessive use of water to battle the recent fire along the Gila River and a minor technical difficulty with our storage system, our water storage tanks have been drawn down to low levels resulting in low pressure in parts of our system," the co-op announced Tuesday morning on Facebook.
Water users are being asked to voluntarily curtail usage ("irrigation and non-essential use") for the next 48 hours, until Thursday.
"Our crews are diligently working to rectify the situation, but we will need your help to return the system to normal and prevent mandatory water curtailment," the co-op wrote.