National Victims of Crimes Witness Awareness Week is April 25-29. The week will be marked locally April 28 (Thursday) at 5 p.m. at the Graham County Courthouse 800 W. Main Street, Safford.The theme is Rights, Access and Equity for all victims, and underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by:•enforcing victim's rights,•expanding access to services,•and ensuring equity and inclusion for allThe Graham County Attorney's Office and Victim Advocates have teamed up with the Mt. Graham Safe House to host the event, which is open to everybody. The event includes a balloon release; speeches from speakers including survivors of crime; Victim Witness advocates; and County Attorney Scott Bennett.